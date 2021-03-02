Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 5,014,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,560,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $526,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,216,215.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,139 shares of company stock worth $5,264,285 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $133,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

