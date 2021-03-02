AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $776,771.26 and $760.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.10 or 0.00487469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00073754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00077277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00079087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00055819 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.51 or 0.00469515 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

