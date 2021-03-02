Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $264.29 million and $9.08 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00821841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00028991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00029626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 492,994,786 coins and its circulating supply is 311,221,084 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

