Ampleforth Hits Market Capitalization of $262.85 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $262.85 million and $9.30 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.59 or 0.00798952 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00029582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 492,994,786 coins and its circulating supply is 311,221,084 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.