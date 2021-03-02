ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Update

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 195.8% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMSSY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMS has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AMS stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952. AMS has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

