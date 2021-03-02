Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

AEBZY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.83.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, marketing, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages. The company operates in three segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, and Soft Drinks. It is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of sparkling and still beverages, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling and selling of natural spring water.

