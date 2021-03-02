Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $656,404,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,028 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,296,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.94. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $138.20.

Amphenol’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 27th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

