Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

BY opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $794.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

