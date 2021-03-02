Analysts Anticipate Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.44). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPI opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

