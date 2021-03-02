Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce sales of $82.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $85.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $79.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $388.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.65 million to $396.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $419.89 million, with estimates ranging from $418.88 million to $420.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

