Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report sales of $115.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $117.20 million. Lannett reported sales of $144.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $491.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.50 million to $493.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $514.23 million, with estimates ranging from $510.68 million to $519.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

LCI stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. Lannett has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $250.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

