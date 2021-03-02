Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce sales of $108.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.10 million and the lowest is $105.40 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $89.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $421.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.80 million to $425.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $423.73 million, with estimates ranging from $414.20 million to $435.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFS. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE PFS opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

