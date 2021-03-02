Analysts Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Post $0.73 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.46. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 192%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $32.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $686.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,203,254. The company has a market capitalization of $658.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,378.25, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $811.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.78.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,823 shares of company stock worth $86,554,130. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.