Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Earnings of $4.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.16 and the lowest is $4.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $22.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $27.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $30.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.10 to $35.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded down $8.57 on Tuesday, hitting $1,476.38. 17,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,470.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,342.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 176.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

