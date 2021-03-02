Analysts Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $13.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Corning by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Corning by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 108,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 78,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $39.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

