Analysts Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Million

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Equities research analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report sales of $7.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.55 million and the highest is $8.90 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $14.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GP shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

GP opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.82 million and a P/E ratio of -193.22. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

