Analysts Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Announce $2.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.32. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $2.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $186.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,725. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

