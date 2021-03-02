Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.84 Million

Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report sales of $152.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.80 million to $158.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $423.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $357.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.05 million to $377.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $751.69 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $771.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Shares of MSGS opened at $204.83 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $269.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.62 and its 200 day moving average is $172.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $4,234,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

