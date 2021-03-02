Analysts Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report $87.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.10 million to $90.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $273.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.80 million to $276.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $431.59 million, with estimates ranging from $401.13 million to $445.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

