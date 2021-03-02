Analysts Expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

RYAM stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $677.79 million, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 3.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 363,762 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 156,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 261,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

