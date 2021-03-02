Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.67. Veeva Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.96.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.88. 36,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,240. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.82. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 135.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

