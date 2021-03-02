Analysts Expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.90. Vistra reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vistra.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Vistra stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $240,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Vistra by 46.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Vistra by 6.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,076,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 64,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Vistra by 26.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

