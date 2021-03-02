Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for bioMérieux (BMXMF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS: BMXMF) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – bioMérieux had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/1/2021 – bioMérieux was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

2/25/2021 – bioMérieux had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/19/2021 – bioMérieux was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMXMF traded up $4.05 on Tuesday, hitting $132.55. 78 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193. bioMérieux S.A. has a 1-year low of $85.70 and a 1-year high of $170.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.15.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.