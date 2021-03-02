Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 2nd (ACEL, ACI, ACRS, ADAP, ADT, AHKSY, ALEC, ALIM, ETSY, GIL)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 2nd:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $257.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Etsy reported strong fourth quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the estimates and grew year over year on the back of accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remained a major positive. Further, the coronavirus-induced e-commerce boom and solid holiday performance were tailwinds. Notably, expanding global footprint of Etsy Payments, and solid momentum across Etsy Ads and Offsite Ads remain positives. Further, the company remains optimistic about its investments across marketing channels. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses remain major overhangs. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition remains a concern for Etsy’s market position.”

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $61.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

