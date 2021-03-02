Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 2nd (AEBZY, ALT, AMADY, AMSWA, ANIOY, AQMS, ARCT, AROC, ASMIY, ATCO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 2nd:

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

