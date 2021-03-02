Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS: PEYUF) recently:

2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $3.50 to $6.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $5.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $5.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $8.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $3.50 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.50 to $5.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

PEYUF stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

