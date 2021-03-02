Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pipestone Energy (BKBEF)

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS: BKBEF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/19/2021 – Pipestone Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Pipestone Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/11/2021 – Pipestone Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $0.85 to $1.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Pipestone Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $1.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Pipestone Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

BKBEF stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. Pipestone Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

