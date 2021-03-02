Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Green Dot (GDOT)

Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2021 – Green Dot had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Green Dot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. On the flip side, Green Dot's shares have outperformed its industry in a year, partldue to consecutive earnings beat in the last four quarters. Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Its banking as a Service or BaaS platform programs are growing quickly, contributing to GDV and active card growth. The company's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues.”

2/23/2021 – Green Dot had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Green Dot was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Green Dot's shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time, due to consecutive earnings beat in the last four quarters. Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Its banking as a Service or BaaS platform programs are growing quickly, contributing to GDV and active card growth. The company's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. However, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality.”

1/14/2021 – Green Dot was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

GDOT opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,540.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $53,436.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,943 shares of company stock worth $12,974,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 48.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $676,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Green Dot by 5.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

