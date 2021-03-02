Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kornit Digital (KRNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) recently:

2/25/2021 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Kornit Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

2/18/2021 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $125.00.

2/17/2021 – Kornit Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

1/5/2021 – Kornit Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $118.37 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -739.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

