Analyzing United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) & Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

United Insurance has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Insurance and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -8.66% -15.79% -3.03% Kemper 8.58% 10.59% 3.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of United Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kemper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. United Insurance pays out -22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kemper pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Insurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kemper has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Insurance and Kemper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $825.12 million 0.37 -$29.87 million ($1.08) -6.56 Kemper $5.04 billion 1.00 $531.10 million $6.27 12.26

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance. United Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kemper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Insurance and Kemper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 0 1 0 2.00 Kemper 0 0 2 1 3.33

United Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Kemper has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.72%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Kemper.

Summary

Kemper beats United Insurance on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies; and inland flood and cyber security insurance. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

