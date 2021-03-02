Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLAN. Barclays upped their target price on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.58. 6,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,996. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,671.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,318. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,757,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $1,839,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Anaplan by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

