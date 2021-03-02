Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $26.30.
Angion Biomedica Company Profile
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.
