Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,354 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,282 in the last three months.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

