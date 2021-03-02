Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 100.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Angion Biomedica stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

In other Angion Biomedica news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,354 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,282.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.