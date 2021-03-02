ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $371.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

