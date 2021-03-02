Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will report sales of $408.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.87 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $51.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 692.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

