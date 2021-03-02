Anyswap Trading Down 33.5% This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $54.01 million and $617,072.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00005887 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.32 or 0.00496302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00076217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00079227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00082265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.97 or 0.00499659 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

