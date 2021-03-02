Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Update

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the January 28th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $41.91. 854,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,330. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Apartment Income REIT Corp.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.