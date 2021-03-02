Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, an increase of 263.4% from the January 28th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,410.0 days.
Shares of APMSF opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Aperam has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61.
Aperam Company Profile
