Aperio Group LLC Acquires 1,630 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Elastic by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 553,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,511 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7,495.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,859.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,112,732 shares of company stock worth $159,702,481 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.36. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -96.57 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.