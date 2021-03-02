Aperio Group LLC Acquires 893 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 245.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $152.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.02 and a 200 day moving average of $217.47. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,750 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IRTC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.54.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

