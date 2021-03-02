Aperio Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,026 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,293. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

