Aperio Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,293 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.26% of Oceaneering International worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 15.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 32.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

OII opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.98.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

