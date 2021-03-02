Aperio Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

EBS opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

