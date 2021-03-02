Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -95.52 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,757.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HHC shares. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.