Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Crane worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 227.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

