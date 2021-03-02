Aperio Group LLC Sells 898 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alleghany by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Alleghany by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Alleghany by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $652.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.95 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $727.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $604.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.31.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

