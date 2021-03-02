Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.65. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 6,754 shares traded.

APEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 30,954 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $145,793.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,433.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.