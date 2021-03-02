Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) is Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,098 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 5.1% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Apollo Global Management worth $154,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

APO traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

