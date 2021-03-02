Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the January 28th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APSG. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSE:APSG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

