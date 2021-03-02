AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%.

AppFolio stock opened at $161.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $186.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.28.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,122 in the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

